Miami-Dade schools announces May dates for school-age immunizations & vaccinations

MIAMI - With the end of the school year just weeks away, Miami-Dade County Public Schools is already thinking about next year.

The school district is partnering with the University of Miami Health System Pediatric Mobile Clinic to offer required immunizations and vaccines at dozens of schools.

The UHealth Pediatric Mobile Clinic sites are providing the mandatory school-required vaccines for the 2023-2024 school year and for any student that is missing a school-age vaccine.

UHealth is also offering the COVID-19 vaccine including COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to eligible students, as well as the flu vaccine.

To be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, children MUST be at least six months old on the day they are receiving it. They must also have a completed COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form, which will be available at the sites. Walk-ups are welcome, subject to availability.