Controversial Miami-Dade school bus camera ticketing program returns with new safeguards

Drivers in Miami-Dade County will soon face citations again for illegally passing stopped school buses, as the school bus camera enforcement program relaunches May 14. The program, which was suspended in April 2025 following complaints and inconsistencies, is returning with major changes, officials said.

The relaunch is a partnership between Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, and camera vendor BusPatrol. Officials said the updated system includes more cameras, stronger oversight, and improved evidence collection.

Starting May 14, drivers who fail to stop for a school bus with its stop arm extended will be issued a $225 citation. The ticket will be issued to the registered vehicle owner, not necessarily the person driving at the time of the violation.

"When a school bus stops, the law is clear — drivers must stop," Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said.

Before enforcement begins, a two-week warning period will run from May 4 through May 13. During this time, drivers who violate the law will receive warnings but will not be fined. Officials stated the goal is to give drivers time to adjust and reinforce safe behavior around school buses.

Those who receive a citation have 60 days to pay the fine, request a hearing, or transfer liability if someone else was driving.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres said illegal passing of school buses remains a "serious concern," occurring "far too often".

To address the issue, each of the roughly 900 school buses in the district will be equipped with multiple cameras. BusPatrol spokesperson Steve Randazzo said the cameras are "critical because we have to get a clear shot of the make, model, and license plate".

According to BusPatrol, each bus will feature:

Four exterior cameras to capture violations, including license plates and vehicle details.

One roof-mounted overview camera to monitor the perimeter.

Four interior cameras focused on student safety, including incidents such as bullying or fights.

Sheriff Cordero-Stutz confirmed the previous issues have been addressed, noting "important changes have been made" concerning increased monitoring and consistency in how violations are handled.

The program has support from parents who view it as a necessary measure. Miami-Dade parent Osmany Gonzalez said, "At the end of the day, we want to protect our kids," adding that reckless driving is a concern.

"I've lived here a long time — and unfortunately, we drive very crazy," Gonzalez said. "We want drivers to understand how important it is to stop".

Officials concluded that the message is simple: when the stop arm comes out, drivers must stop or risk being caught on camera and fined.