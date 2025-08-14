Miami-Dade residents push back against proposed $5 parking fee at county parks

Community members are voicing strong opposition to a proposed $5 parking fee at Miami-Dade County parks, including Tropical Park, as officials work to close a $402 million budget deficit.

The fee is one of several ideas in the proposed budget aimed at generating new revenue. But for frequent park visitors, the plan has struck a nerve.

Parkgoers say fee would hurt access

"I am not in agreement with charging fees for the entrance to the park for the admission to parking," said Ozzy Ozon, a baseball coach at Tropical Park.

Daniel Bui, who plays tennis and softball there weekly, said the fee could keep some families away. "I think the park has typically been a place where families can go throughout different economic backgrounds. I think just putting a five-dollar parking per day [would] put a strain on that," Bui said.

Ozon, who coaches multiple times a week, called the proposal "an exaggeration." He added, "Five dollars? As tough as everything is in the economy—especially with kids in school, they have to buy school supplies and other stuff is more important than five dollars when you want to come and do exercise."

Commissioner vows to block fee

The plan has also drawn criticism from Miami-Dade Commissioner Anthony Rodriguez, whose District 10 includes Tropical Park. "The way I see it is I already pay that in my property taxes, so why should we double dip and also charge for parking when they go use it?" he said.

Rodriguez, who also serves as commission chairman, sent a memo to the mayor saying, in part:

"These services are not merely amenities; they are lifelines that uplift our neighborhoods, strengthen our community, and preserve the unique cultural fabric of Miami-Dade."

"Under no circumstances will I ever support that," Rodriguez said. "That is why my proposal not just says no, but finds the money so we could plug that hole."

Rodriguez said he has identified $26 million to help offset the deficit—$20 million from the tax collector's office and $6 million in surplus funds from last year's budget. He is proposing to direct portions of that money to cultural arts programs, community organizations, and parks, with the goal of removing the parking fee from consideration.

"We don't want residents under any circumstances [to] have to pay for parking when they go attend our parks," Rodriguez said.

"Whether they're going to take a walk with their family or they're going to play a sport, we want to make sure we can offer that amenity to them at no cost as it is today."

Rodriguez told CBS News Miami he is working to find solutions to the budget cuts but acknowledged some residents will be affected regardless of the final decision.