Miami-Dade residents face uncertainty as Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's proposed budget cuts threaten bus routes

Alina Acosta has relied on the same bus route for four years to get to work on time, but a proposed change in the Miami-Dade County budget could force her to rethink her daily commute.

Acosta, who began investigating her options after learning of potential cuts, is among the thousands of riders concerned about the impact of the mayor's proposed budget.

The proposal by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniela Levine Cava includes cutting 12 bus routes and reducing service times for 82 others. County officials estimate that these changes would impact approximately 7,500 people, or 10% of current riders.

For Acosta, the bus is a vital link in a 21-mile commute that spans from West Kendall to the Dadeland North Metrorail station, followed by a 12-mile trip up the Metrorail to the Jackson/UHealth stop. The journey currently takes her about an hour and a half each way.

"How will I make it on time to my job? Will I have to take extra time and extra buses?" Acosta asked. "We really need to send a message to the person that makes the decision to spend a day on this route and this bus and see what it takes for us to make it to our job".

County officials noted that this would be the first time routes have been eliminated from the budget since 2009.

When asked about the cuts, Levine Cava cited ongoing financial challenges. "Unfortunately, we just don't have money to run the system without a fare increase or other revenues," she told CBS News Miami.

The mayor noted that the county has not increased transit fares since 2013. A proposal for a 50-cent fare increase was rejected by the county commission last year. Acosta indicated she would prefer paying higher fares over losing access to her transportation.

The county's Department of Transportation and Public Works stated that if the cuts are approved, they will outline alternate routes for affected riders. While Levine Cava said the department would examine the possibility of small rerouting adjustments, she noted that she does not currently view that as a complete solution.

The commission is scheduled to begin holding hearings on the budget on Sept. 3.