Miami-Dade public schools could soon have AI, metal detection tools to keep students safe

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County Public Schools could soon have artificial intelligence security systems at all its schools to better protect students.

The move comes after board members discussed staff, principal and district police recommendations to spend millions on artificial intelligence and metal detection tools.

However, the price tag and potential impact fired up students gathered outside district headquarters.

"I believe that we will win," a group of students, former students and peers with PowerU Center for Social Change chanted.

They held a pep rally with music and ice cream while pumping themselves up to score an emotional win with the grown-ups making decisions inside a board workshop Wednesday evening.

"Basically, our safety and how we feel comfortable in our schools (is at stake)," Isabella Jean-Baptiste, a student said.

When asked what would make her feel safer, Jean-Baptiste said, "Being heard and knowing that we say matters and our well-being."

The recommendations from district staff call for a trio of three district security specialists that roam six to eight schools at a time. The team would randomly wand students and bags for weapons.

Another recommendation calls for the district to install Zero Eyes, an artificial intelligence system that uses cameras and software to catch people pulling weapons near campus and immediately call 911.

The Frost Museum of Science uses a similar system. It is monitored 24/7.

The price for AI and metal detection hardware will cost the district $5 million for five years of protection. The district would pay another $17 million on staffing.

"(The cost) is what we're going to review," Mari Tere Rojas, MDCPS Board Chair said.

"I was glad to see us moving in the direction of trying some new technologies that for security reasons obviously I won't share that we could be prioritizing," Luisa Santos, MDCPS Board Member representing District 9 said.

Board members want effective investments with proven results. Teens outside the meeting preferred alternatives to AI and metal detectors.

"We also don't have nurses in school," Ali Francois said. "We have very lackluster food sometimes. So how can we expect to ramp up security and ramp up these things when students don't feel safe. Students oftentimes don't feel heard."

"I don't think artificial intelligence is going to really help out when you already see the guns," Alisson Najara said.

"Often with metal detectors, any little thing could be mistaken for a gun and you could end up being late for class, getting written up for just being constantly late per se," Isabella Jean-Baptiste said. "But it's not necessarily our fault. It's our school board's fault."

"I think a lot of times we end up investing in things that give us a false sense of safety while not investing in our students," Francois said. "I think a lot of the problems that we see within our schools come from the lack of basic necessities within our schools."

A board committee will discuss the recommendations next week. The full board will make a decision in two weeks.