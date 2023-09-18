Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade police looking for driver of truck involved in deady hit and run

MIAMI - Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that struck a woman in northeast Miami-Dade over the weekend and left her to die.

Miami-Dade police said Maria Muniz De Souza, 20, was riding her bike Sunday morning when she was struck by an older model Toyota Tundra in the area of NE 205th Terrace and NE 14th Avenue.

The driver of the truck reportedly did not stop to render aid or call 911 for help. Instead, they drove off.

Muniz De Souza was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital where she died from her injuries.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 10:48 AM

