Miami-Dade police investigating shooting at hotel near Miami International Airport

MIAMI -- Police were investigating an overnight shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade motel in which one man was hurt, authorities said.

Officers were called to Estancia Hotel and Suites, located at 7685 NW 12th Street, at 1:30 a.m. for a report of gunfire, police said in a written statement.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed early Friday in stable condition

The hotel is located near the southwest side of Miami International Airport and near the intersection of the Dolphin and Palmetto Expressway.

Police erected crime scene tape at the location and several officers responded to the scene to search for clues.

Investigators did not immediately say if the victim knew the person who shot them or what led to the gunfire.