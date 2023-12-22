Miami-Dade police investigating discovery of body in Cutler Bay after car fire extinguished

MIAMI -- Police on Thursday were questioning a person of interest after a body was found when a fire in a vehicle was extinguished, authorities said.

Firefighters were called around 1:45 p.m. for a report of a car fire at 20571 Old Cutler Road. When they arrived, firefighters found flames coming from the vehicle, according to a written statement by police.

Fire and smoke from a burning vehicle in Cutler Bay. Special: Cutler Bay Social/Instagram

The body was discovered after the flames were extinguished, investigators said.

Police did not immediately say what caused the blaze or provide any identifying information about the body.

Investigators did not say if they have identified a suspect but were questioning a person of interest.

Video shared on Instagram showed flames and black smoke coming from the vehicle as bystanders watched.