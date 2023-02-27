Miami-Dade police investigating break-in at City Hall office of Commissioner Manolo Reyes

A Miami-Dade police officer with a K9 during the investigation of a break-in at Commissioner Reyes' office. CBS 4

MIAMI -- Police in Miami-Dade on Monday were investigating a reported break in at the office of Miami District 4 Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

"My office was in total disarray," he said about what he found when he got to his office Monday morning. "One thing for sure whoever was there they made sure I noticed that somebody was in my office the way they left my office."

Police asked the commissioner not to release photos of what the office looked like, because of the investigation, but a staffer said papers were scattered and chairs moved.

"If they were looking for something, the only thing they'd have to do is ask," Reyes said. "My life is an open book, I have nothing to hide. Just ask and I would have given it to them."

Investigators spent the morning and afternoon looking for clues at Miami City Hall.

The break-in happened sometime between Friday evening and Monday morning.

On two of those days, early voting was underway here.

"Any thought of early voting happening here at city hall," CBS 4's Ted Scouten asked.

"That could be a possibility, the building was open," Reyes said. "That could be a possibility, we don't know."

Police called it an "unauthorized entry" into the commissioner's office, but said they're working non-stop to find out who's responsible.

"At this time we can not confirm whether someone from the outside broke in or whether it was internal," said Officer Kiara Delva from the Miami Police Department. "That's still part of the open and ongoing investigation."

Police said they're checking surveillance video to see if it captured the person who went into Reyes' office.

