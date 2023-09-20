Miami-Dade police intensify search for deadly hit and run driver

Miami-Dade police intensifying search for hit and run driver

MIAMI - Investigators are intensifying their search for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened the night of July 29th in the area of NW 27th Avenue and 97th Street.

Cadestin Saintcyr, 60, was crossing NW 27th Avenue when he was struck by what police described as a dark-colored, newer-model Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the truck did not stop to help Saintcyr nor did they call 911 to report the accident.

Saintcyr was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died a few days later.

Police have released an image of the truck in hopes that it will lead to a tip.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).