Miami-Dade officials treated to preview ahead of Wings Over Homestead Air Show

MIAMI - The U.S. Air Force gave Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other local officials a preview show at Miami International Airport on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Wings Over Homestead Air Show, which takes place April 1-2 at the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

The sneak preview of the show included two F-16 Falcon fighter jets, which were parked on the MIA airfield near Concourse J before returning to the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

CBS News Miami

In addition to the USAF Thunderbirds flying six F-16 Fighting Falcons, the air show will feature modern military demonstrations, vintage aircraft, the top civilian aviators, military vehicles, and aviation-related items on the ground for up-close viewing by the public.

The two-day event is expected to draw more than 100,000 attendees this weekend.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and the show is free to the public.

Click here for more details.