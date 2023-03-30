Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade officials treated to preview ahead of Wings Over Homestead Air Show

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Miami-Dade officials treated to preview ahead of Wings Over Homestead Air Show
Miami-Dade officials treated to preview ahead of Wings Over Homestead Air Show 00:29

MIAMI - The U.S. Air Force gave Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other local officials a preview show at Miami International Airport on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Wings Over Homestead Air Show, which takes place April 1-2 at the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

The sneak preview of the show included two F-16 Falcon fighter jets, which were parked on the MIA airfield near Concourse J before returning to the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

homestead-air-show-preview-at-mia-04-26-2300.jpg
The U.S. Air Force gave Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other local officials a preview show  CBS News Miami

In addition to the USAF Thunderbirds flying six F-16 Fighting Falcons, the air show will feature modern military demonstrations, vintage aircraft, the top civilian aviators, military vehicles, and aviation-related items on the ground for up-close viewing by the public. 

The two-day event is expected to draw more than 100,000 attendees this weekend.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and the show is free to the public. 

Click here for more details.   

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 6:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.