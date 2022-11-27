Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade no-swim advisory lifted

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County's Water and Sewer Department announces that the no-swim advisory issued on Monday, Nov. 21, has been now lifted in its entirety. 

Sampling results of Shrimper's Lagoon, the final location still under advisory, are now compliant and signs will be removed. 

The no-swim advisory was originally issued due to a wastewater overflow from the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department's Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant, which affected Virginia Key Beach and Outdoor Center, Crandon Beach, Key Biscayne Beach, and Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

First published on November 27, 2022 / 2:06 PM

