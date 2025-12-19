Miami-Dade neighbor frustrated by more than 40 cars packed onto next-door property

Gus Posada says the number of cars at the house next door has only grown over the years, and he is tired of looking at them.

"It looks like a junkyard," Posada said.

Drone 4 captured a view from above, and CBS News Miami counted more than 40 cars in the front and back yards. In the front yard alone, crews counted five cars with expired tags.

CBS News Miami asked the county whether the property has been cited or is under investigation by code enforcement. A spokesperson said the inquiry has been received and officials are looking into it.

Trash cans used as barrier

Posada says he keeps his trash cans out front strategically so the neighbor can't put another car there.

"Because I'm scared he's gonna park one of his cars here. It's my yard," Posada said.

CBS News Miami went to the house to get the homeowner's side of the story. He did not want to talk on camera.

Homeowner claims everything is legal

The homeowner later came outside and told CBS News Miami off-camera that everything he is doing is legal and that he has a letter from the county. When CBS News Miami asked to see the letter, the homeowner walked back inside.

Soon after, a county code enforcement officer arrived. After speaking with the homeowner, the officer took photos of several license plates.

Officer notes possible violations

The officer told CBS News Miami that all tags must be up to date and the cars must be drivable to meet code. He said some tires are flat, and some tags are expired, adding that there are potential code violations at the property.

"None of the solutions are expedited," real estate attorney Raul Gastesi said. Gastesi noted there is no limit in Miami-Dade County on how many cars can be kept on a residential property. In cases like this, he said, violations typically begin with a fine.

"Usually, the fines are an initial fine, and once there's an initial fine, it could be daily," Gastesi said.

Neighbor wants yard cleaned up

But Posada says he simply wants the cars gone.

"I have nothing against him other than please fix up your yard for the neighborhood," Posada said.

The code enforcement officer did not issue tickets or citations on Friday. He told CBS News Miami he is checking with his supervisor to determine the next steps.