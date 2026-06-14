Miami-Dade motorman injured after crash due to debris in the road, MDSO says

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office motorman was hospitalized due to injuries from a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, the MDSO said on Sunday.

The accident happened just after noon near Southwest 248th Street and Southwest 112th Avenue in Princeton.

MDSO said the deputy was turning westbound onto Southwest 248th Street and encountered debris in the middle of the road, which caused him to lose control of his motorcycle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the deputy to the hospital in stable condition, MDSO said. There is no update on his current condition. MDSO said its investigation continues.