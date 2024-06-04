Miami-Dade mobile home residents told to move or get evicted

MIAMI - Residents of the Palm Lakes Mobile Home Park have filed a lawsuit against their property owners demanding the right to stay. It comes after they allege, they have until July 22nd, to move or get evicted.

According to a lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade County court, the homeowner's association alleges the property owners won't provide essential services to the park, including garbage pick-up, sewer and water lines or adequate storm drainage. They go on to allege the property owner is willingly doing so to force people from their homes.

Despite the issues, residents want to stay.

"It's not fair that they've been paying their rent and living on the property for so many years and there's so many elderly, and women, and families and children who are there and now they're just all being displaced," said Milka Jiménez.

Pictures and video show the conditions residents want addressed. Delhi Ramirez has lived at Palm

Lakes for over a decade but cities have many issues.

"The black water from the waste comes up the property and it stinks up the property. Also, in the general property there's not like hygiene and maintenance of the property," she said.

The lawsuit states the mobile home park's land use is being changed. We reached out to the property owner, who says this is an ongoing litigation matter and at this time there is no comment.

Residents say they've tried to contact the management team but haven't been heard successfully.

They held a press conference Tuesday to demand this park be brought to code and for them to be allowed to stay.

A hearing is set for August.