Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade mega-housing summit seeks solutions to affordability crisis

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Miami-Dade will be hosting the "Building Blocks Housing Summit" at loanDepot Park on Thursday.

Organizers said the summit will "bring together hundreds of participants interested in addressing the affordability crisis currently affecting county residents."

"The summit will cover key topics such as increasing the supply of affordable and workforce housing, leveraging funds for housing projects, tenant protections, support for property owners, among others," organizers said. 

Summit at a glance:
Who: Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Commissioners and other speakers
What: Building Blocks Housing Summit
When: June 30, 2022 - 09:00 a.m. - 06:00 p.m.
Where: loanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125 -- Parking is complimentary at First Base Garage (1502 NW 4th St.) Entrance: Command Center Entrance (Between the First Base & Center Field Garages)

The event will be live-streamed at miamidade.gov/buildingblocks.

The housing crisis is leaving many desperate for help. That's why CBS News Miami wants to share your stories to show the crisis you're in or how you navigated the system. We will highlight these issues and work to get answers and solutions. Send us an email at housing@cbs.com

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 3:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.