Miami-Dade mega-housing summit seeks solutions to affordability crisis

MIAMI - Miami-Dade will be hosting the "Building Blocks Housing Summit" at loanDepot Park on Thursday.

Organizers said the summit will "bring together hundreds of participants interested in addressing the affordability crisis currently affecting county residents."

"The summit will cover key topics such as increasing the supply of affordable and workforce housing, leveraging funds for housing projects, tenant protections, support for property owners, among others," organizers said.

Summit at a glance:

Who: Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Commissioners and other speakers

What: Building Blocks Housing Summit

When: June 30, 2022 - 09:00 a.m. - 06:00 p.m.

Where: loanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125 -- Parking is complimentary at First Base Garage (1502 NW 4th St.) Entrance: Command Center Entrance (Between the First Base & Center Field Garages)

The event will be live-streamed at miamidade.gov/buildingblocks.

The housing crisis is leaving many desperate for help. That's why CBS News Miami wants to share your stories to show the crisis you're in or how you navigated the system. We will highlight these issues and work to get answers and solutions. Send us an email at housing@cbs.com.