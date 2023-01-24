South Florida leaders meet to discuss climate change

MIAMI - Local leaders are meeting with representatives from our neighbors in the Caribbean to tackle climate change.

It is all part of the Southeast & Caribbean Disaster Resilience Partnership annual meeting.

Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava was joined by commissioners, and representatives from NOAA, the United Nations, Belize, Barbados, The Bahamas, and Jamaica.

"We are all united. The ocean touches all our shores. We have refugees coming from these islands as the sea rises. We're interdependent economically, and the only solution is to work together to plan and to take all the steps necessary to mitigate, as well as to adapt," Levine Cava said.

Participants shared their knowledge on how to tackle emergency management, climate action, and disaster resilience.