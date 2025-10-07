Miami-Dade man accused of impersonating police officer after road rage incident, officials say

Miami-Dade man charged with impersonating police officer during road rage, officials say

The president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association says he is very concerned after a West Miami-Dade man was accused of impersonating a police officer during an apparent road rage incident.

Police said the incident led to felony charges.

Road rage incident leads to arrest

Police said they were called Tuesday afternoon to a parking lot near a Publix store at Southwest 87th Avenue and 24th Street for a possible road rage situation.

According to the arrest report, the victim told officers that the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Erick Rodger Cerezo, honked at her while she was stopped at a stop sign, allowing pedestrians to cross. She said when she parked, Cerezo blocked her vehicle, preventing her from leaving.

Police say suspect claimed to be an officer

The victim told investigators that when she approached Cerezo's car, he pulled out his wallet, displayed a gold badge that said "police officer," and told her, "I am a cop."

Police said Cerezo then drove away in a blue Jeep Liberty. Officers later located and arrested him, confiscating the fake badge. A woman at his home declined to comment on the case when visited by reporters.

Police union president calls situation "very dangerous"

South Florida PBA President Steadman Stahl said he was relieved that officers located Cerezo and recovered the badge.

"Anytime anybody is out here impersonating a police officer, it can be very dangerous in this day and age that we have right now," Stahl said. "I'm glad they were able to locate this gentleman. He's in custody."

Stahl also praised the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office for their response and expressed concern about how Cerezo obtained the badge.

"This is a very dangerous situation when you have someone impersonating a police officer," he said. "The public relies on public safety, and when someone does this, it puts people's lives in danger and makes an officer's job much harder."

Felony charges and possible penalties

According to the arrest report, Cerezo denied telling the victim he was a police officer. It is not known if he has done this before.

Falsely impersonating an officer is a third-degree felony in Florida, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. The charge can be upgraded to a second-degree felony if another crime is committed while impersonating an officer.