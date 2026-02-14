Miami-Dade lieutenant admits on camera that he exchanged messages with someone who claimed they were a minor

A now-former Miami-Dade lieutenant has been arrested in Palm Beach County for charges of alleged contact with a person posing as a minor, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Lieutenant Christopher Diaz, 50, was taken into custody by the Delray Beach Police Department on Friday night. He is facing battery charges, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office website.

According to the arrest report, a woman, 24, posing as a 15-year-old girl, matched with Diaz on two different dating apps, which is when they started texting through iMessage. While they were texting, the victim told Diaz she was 15 years old. The arrest report said that he ignored that information and kept messaging the victim.

The victim told police, according to the report, that the conversations would be sexual at times, and they FaceTimed on multiple occasions and would masturbate while FaceTiming.

Diaz and the victim had agreed to go on a date at IPIC Theaters to meet for the first time. Immediately after meeting up, the Palm Beach County arrest report says Diaz started to touch her and say that he wanted to kiss her, even though the victim told him she was nervous and tried to keep her distance from him.

When officers asked the victim if Diaz sexually touched her, she said that he was touching her upper chest and breasts, according to the report. It also notes that he touched her over her clothes and never went under them.

The victim told officers that she repeatedly said "no, no, no" while Diaz continued touching her.

Diaz was confronted by 561 Predator Catcher, a group started by former MMA fighter Dustin "Scrappy" Lampros, which focuses on looking for adults by posing as minors. Instagram/561pac

When the victim and Diaz left the movie theater because she was uneasy with him insisting on touching, he was confronted by 561 Predator Catcher, a group that, according to the report, "focuses on posing as minors to meet up with adults."

The group, founded by former MMA fighter Dustin "Scrappy" Lampros, got Diaz admitting on video that he was exchanging sexually explicit messages and photos with the woman who identified herself as a minor.

A clip posted to X from the livestream on the Kick platform shows Diaz confirming his identity as a Miami-Dade Sheriff's officer to Lampros and Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a YouTuber and prankster with over 700k followers on Instagram who also livestreams on Kick.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz posted this first statement about the incident on X at 12:36 am Saturday X/Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz posted two statements about the incident on X, ordering Diaz to be terminated from his position with MDSO without pay.

"Our agency has no tolerance for this behavior, and we are fully cooperating with the criminal investigation," she wrote.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz posted two statements about the incident on X. This is the second one posted at 2:26pm Saturday afternoon providing an update on Lt Diaz's termination. X/Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz

Diaz was ordered to pay a $1000 bond, but it is unclear if he has already posted bond.