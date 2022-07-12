Miami-Dade launched pilot program to keep cyclists safe on Rickenbacker Causeway
MIAMI - A pilot program was launched Tuesday morning with the goal of enhancing cyclist safety on the Rickenbacker Causeway.
It comes after several deadly collisions, including last May when a couple died after being hit by a Jeep.
Tuesday morning, Miami-Dade police monitored a Peleton group ride from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. They collected data and made observations to see what additional safety measures can be taken.
"There's a lot of improvement to be done and there's a lot of ideas on how to make this causeway safer and better use for everyone. It's 2,000 acres of green space here so we want to make sure this is a great space for everyone to use," said Rachel Losada.
Three more monitored rides are scheduled for this month.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.