Miami-Dade launched pilot program to keep cyclists safe on Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI - A pilot program was launched Tuesday morning with the goal of enhancing cyclist safety on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

It comes after several deadly collisions, including last May when a couple died after being hit by a Jeep.

Tuesday morning, Miami-Dade police monitored a Peleton group ride from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. They collected data and made observations to see what additional safety measures can be taken.

"There's a lot of improvement to be done and there's a lot of ideas on how to make this causeway safer and better use for everyone. It's 2,000 acres of green space here so we want to make sure this is a great space for everyone to use," said Rachel Losada.

Three more monitored rides are scheduled for this month.