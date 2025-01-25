Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade landlord accused of shooting tenant after heated argument, officials say

By Alyssa Dzikowski

MIAMI-DADE -- A dispute between a landlord and tenant turned fatal after the fight between the two men escalated and became physical, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

Around 8 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting near the 9400 block Southwest 17 Terrace in Westchester. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue found a man suffering a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office. Deputies also detained the landlord on scene.

Police confirmed that the tenant later died. 

According to a written report, preliminary investigation reveals that the landlord was the one who shot the tenant. 

This is a developing story. 

Alyssa Dzikowski

