Police hunt suspects in brazen $8,000 jewelry theft at Miami-Dade mall

A man caught on surveillance video stealing merchandise from a jewelry kiosk inside a Miami-Dade shopping center is now the subject of a police search, and investigators are asking for the public's help to identify him.

According to the manager of Glamour, the kiosk targeted in the theft, the crime was carried out by a man and a woman working together. While the woman distracted the salesperson, the suspect reached across the counter and grabbed a box of jewelry — valued at $8,000 – before slipping it into a bag and walking away.

The manager, who asked not to show her face, said the pair approached the kiosk on Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video captures repeated attempts

A surveillance camera positioned above the booth captured the man looking around repeatedly before making multiple attempts to reach over the counter. After several tries, he managed to take the merchandise and leave. The woman he appeared to be working with stayed on the opposite side of the kiosk, engaging the employee.

"It should not happen — that's terrible," said shopper Nina Hudson, who also noted how surprising it was that no one noticed the theft. "It's such an open mall, and no one saw it? It's very sad."

Nearby stores unaware of theft

Employees at nearby stores said they were unaware anything had happened until they learned the kiosk had closed on Wednesday.

Dorian Zarza, who owns a store just a few feet away from the kiosk, said the theft is troubling.

"You can see the man's face clearly," he noted. "It's concerning, really. We believed these things wouldn't happen here, much less so early."

Kiosk targeted twice in one week

The manager of Glamour said this is the second time in less than a week that the kiosk has been targeted, although the earlier incident was not nearly as costly.

She emphasized that the suspect did not act alone.

"The value of everything they stole was $8,000," she said. "This affects not only the owner but the employees, too."

Security officials decline to comment

Security officials for the shopping center did not respond to requests for surveillance footage from other cameras in the mall.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has been notified about the case but declined to comment.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Tipsters may remain anonymous.