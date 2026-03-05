Miami-Dade GOP's alleged racist group chats lead to calls for resignation, expulsion from party

Following reports of the racist chat group involving Miami-Dade County Republican Party members, including the group's secretary, Abel Carvajal, elected GOP lawmakers are denouncing the group and calling for their ouster from the party.

The chats, reported Wednesday by the Miami Herald and The Floridian, a conservative online outlet, contained hundreds of uses of the n-word and many other instances of antisemitic slurs, replete with references to Nazi Germany.

"Antisemitism and racism have no place in our society. We strongly condemn and find despicable the vile and unacceptable language that has been discovered in a group chat associated with the Miami Dade County's Republican Party Secretary," a joint statement from Sens. Ana Maria Rodriguez, Ileana Garcia and Alexis Calatayud reads. "The statements made by those individuals clarify their moral and intellectual corruption and demonstrate a complete misalignment with core, shared American values."

"We call for the resignation of the Secretary, immediately. We call for the immediate expulsion of the individuals disseminating from any level of leadership of the Miami-Dade Republican Party," the statement continued.

Calatayud sponsored a bill that set up an antisemitism task force that passed through the Senate this week.

Rep. Juan Porras, R-Miami, a member of the Republican Executive Committee for Miami-Dade, also condemned the chat group and called for Carvajal's resignation.

"Republicans hold ourselves accountable. When someone in our ranks crosses the line, we address it directly. We do not excuse it. We do not ignore it," Porras stated.