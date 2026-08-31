Cardboard sign with political message seen in gas pump fire at southwest Miami-Dade station

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of setting fire to a gas pump at a Southwest Miami-Dade gas station earlier this month.

The fire happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the Chevron station on the corner of Bird Road and SW 87th Avenue. Surveillance video shows a person approaching a gas pump carrying a bag and a cardboard sign before igniting the pump.

According to social media account Only in Dade, the sign appeared to read, "Cuban Lives Matter. End Embargo."

An employee at the station quickly put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The gas station has since resumed normal operations, with pumps running.

Investigators have not released a detailed description of the suspect beyond the clothing visible in surveillance footage.

Residents who live nearby condemned the act, regardless of any potential political message behind it.

"It was very stupid," said Jennifer Dominguez, who lives in the area. "I don't think that does anything to the Hispanic community or to the Cuban people. I don't think lighting a gas station on fire is going to bring any justice to Cuba."

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said detectives are actively pursuing leads and asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.