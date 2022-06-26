Miami-Dade's free pediatric COVID-19 vaccine drive in full swing

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County's free pediatric COVID-19 vaccine drive is in full swing.

Dolphin Mall is one of the locations where parents could get their children 6 months and older the shot that has been wildly criticized by the governor.

"There's not going to be any state programs that are going to be trying to get COVID vaccines to infants and toddlers," said Gov. Ron DeSantis in a press conference after news that the COVID-19 vaccine was being expanded for children under 5 years old.

"The department has been very clear the risk our way the benefits and we recommend against," added DeSantis.

But many Miami-Dade County residents disagreed, and instead made trips to one of the eight free pediatric vaccination sites around the community.

"Our job as a father is to keep them safe. So, if we can bring in more safety to their lives through the vaccine or not, we have to do what best for them," said Daniel Dadron.

His son was among the children 6 months or older to get the shot.

Miami-Dade County partnered with Nomi Health to offer pediatric vaccines. The sites even implemented extended hours to insure those who wanted the shot could get it.

And, while the lines were not long, parents who utilized it praise the county for the effort.

"It's a way to protect them, and she believes in the vaccine, and she thinks that it's safer now because when they start school," added Esmare Morales.

Sentiments echoed by parents like Dadron.

"I believe in the vaccine. I believe this is the right thing to do so that's why I did it," added Dadron.

The free pediatric COVID-19 vaccine drive will continue at various locations from Monday, June 27, to Wednesday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SITES:

Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th Street Miami FL 33155

Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th Street Miami FL 33172

Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 Street Miami FL 33177

Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22 Ave Miami FL 33142

Miami Beach 17 St Garage, 530 17th Street Miami Beach FL 33139

Aventura Mall, 19525 Biscayne Blvd Aventura FL 33180

Harris Field, 675 North Homestead Blvd Homestead FL 33030

Miami Dade College (North Campus), 11380 NW 27th Ave Miami FL 33167