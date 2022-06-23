Miami-Dade County to offer free COVID vaccines to children 6 months and up

MIAMI — Miami-Dade County has partnered with Nomi Health to offer free COVID vaccines to kids 6 months and older.

The vaccine drive starts Saturday, June 25, and will run through Wednesday, June 29, at eight different locations throughout the county.

"We know that vaccines are the most effective way to combat the COVID-19 virus and the county has offered no-cost testing and vaccines since the beginning of the pandemic," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Pediatric vaccines are an important step to keeping our children and families safe, and Miami-Dade is one of the few counties in the country offering this resource at no cost to residents."

WHEN:

Saturday, June 25: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 26: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, June 27: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th Street Miami FL 33155

Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th Street Miami FL 33172

Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 Street Miami FL 33177

Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22 Ave Miami FL 33142

Miami Beach 17 St Garage, 530 17th Street Miami Beach FL 33139

Aventura Mall, 19525 Biscayne Blvd Aventura FL 33180

Harris Field, 675 North Homestead Blvd Homestead FL 33030

Miami Dade College (North Campus), 11380 NW 27th Ave Miami FL 33167