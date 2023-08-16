Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to deploy canine search team to assist in Maui response efforts

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials announced Wednesday they would be deploying a canine search team to Maui in the aftermath of the wildfires. 

Officials said they received activation orders by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to deploy a single-resource canine search team to assist in response efforts. 

mdfr-fl-tf1-to-deploy-to-hawaii-broll.jpg
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to deploy special canine response team to Maui. CBS News Miami

The team is comprised of one search specialist and canine and will be responsible for searching "disaster environments and locations" using available equipment and techniques.

In the past, MDFR FL-TF1's has been deployed nationally and internationally for multiple disasters including the Oklahoma City bombing, World Trade Center collapse, Hurricane Katrina, earthquake responses in Colombia, Turkey, and Haiti, and the building collapse in Surfside.

