Miami-Dade Fire Rescue demonstrates how to use Narcan in an emergency

DORAL - Crews with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spent Thursday sharing some life-saving tips days after the Food and Drug Administration approved an over-the-counter Narcan nasal spray.

First responders want to make sure South Floridians know how to use them, in case of an overdose emergency.

They held a demonstration in Doral. 

"The applicator is introduced into the nostril all the way in, up until it meets the fingers. And at that point, you press the plunger which administers the medicine," 

 Narcan is a life-saving medication that can reverse a deadly overdose by blocking the effects of opioids allowing a person to breathe again. 

