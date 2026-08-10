Miami-Dade fines property owners over $29K for illegal truck storage in Redland neighborhood

Miami-Dade County says the owners of a lot at 19600 SW 136th Street missed a July 8th deadline to comply, after inspectors discovered trucks were being stored on the property without county approval.

"They play games with the county. It's like a cat-and-mouse game. The cat's after them," said Diego, who lives nearby.

He says he moved to the Redland to get away from all the city noise.

"When they're waiting to get in, they stop traffic. They break down in the middle of the road, which blocks our entrance to the house," Diego said.

"There's actually less peace and quiet here than in the city."

Diego reached out to CBS News Miami in February.

CBS News Miami has been following up with Miami-Dade County for months, and the county just announced that inspectors found 48 semi-trucks illegally stored on the lot.

The total fines are more than $29,000.

"They make these car lots because, in their view, it's out in the middle of nowhere. When you bring cameras and report on it, it brings light to what's happening out there," Diego said.

CBS News Miami went to the property owner's listed address in Doral. A woman answered the door and took CBS News Miami's contact information. The station is still waiting for a response.

Diego says he hopes the fines will add up and motivate someone to at least move the trucks farther away.

"It wouldn't be a total win, but it would be a partial win," Diego said.

The county has given the property owners 30 days to remove the trucks and correct the violations, or they could face steeper fines and penalties. However, the county says the property owners are appealing the citations.