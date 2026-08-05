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Death investigation possibly involving law enforcement official takes place in southwest Miami-Dade

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Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

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A large death investigation took place in southwest Maimi-Dade on Wednesday morning that may involved a law enforcement official.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive male in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and 160th Street just before 6:30 a.m.

The MDSO Homicide Bureau has since taken over the death investigation, and detectives said no foul play is suspected.

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Numerous law enforcement officials were at the scene of a death investigation in Southwest Miami-Dade on Aug. 5, 2026.

Video from above the scene showed police officers on motorcycles escorting an ambulance to the medical examiners officer in Miami.

Along the way, countless police vehicles and officers lined the streets and Florida's Turnpike as the ambulance traveled by.

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An ambulance is seen being escorted by law enforcement officers during a death investigation in Southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.

At the medical examiner's office, a large United States flag hung from overhead, and officers saluted the ambulance.

No other information was released.

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