Miami-Dade deputy injured while helping driver on Florida Turnpike heads home: "He was a hero"

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy who was critically injured while helping a stranded driver on the Florida Turnpike is heading home after weeks of rehabilitation.

Fellow deputies, friends, family members, doctors, and therapists lined the halls of Memorial Hospital Rehabilitation Institute, clapping and cheering as MDSO Deputy Leo Cantave marked a major milestone in his recovery.

"Today is the kind of day that, as sheriff, I have to say I am overwhelmed with emotion," said Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

Thirty-seven days after nearly losing his life, Deputy Cantave is being discharged.

"The story of our deputy could have gone very differently, and as you all know, we've had a very difficult year," said Sheriff Cordero-Stutz.

How Miami-Dade deputy Cantave was injured on the Florida Turnpike

The 20-year veteran was injured on Dec. 27 while assisting Florida Highway Patrol troopers who were helping a trapped driver in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike between Northwest 41st Street and 58th Street.

That's when he was struck by a passing car.

"I want to share with everybody today. It's not just that he survived, it's that he was a hero. He pushed another officer out of the way, and it was in that process when he was struck by the vehicle," said Sheriff Cordero-Stutz.

Deputy Cantave was left severely injured, but after extensive therapy, determination, and overwhelming support, he is finally going home.

"At the end of the day, we are here uphold and lift each other up during difficult times it is what we do as a profession. It is what we do as an agency and I'm just so very proud to be a proud of his next step and healing," said Sheriff Cordero-Stutz.

The sheriff says Leo, as he is known, still has a long road to recovery and will continue physical therapy to heal all his limbs. The agency hopes to welcome him back to duty as a deputy in the future.

According to MDSO, the driver involved showed signs of impairment and is charged with reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.