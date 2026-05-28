Miami-Dade deputy cleared in 2025 fatal shooting of armed man after high-speed chase

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy will not face criminal charges for the shooting of an armed man last June, following an investigation that determined the shooting was "justified".

An 11-page memo, released Thursday from the Miami Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle's office, stated that "objective facts establish that a reasonable person in Sergeant Kelvin Cox's position would have believed that using deadly force was necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to Sergeant Cox and/or others". The memo concluded that "Because Sergeant Cox was legally justified in using deadly force, no charges should be filed".

The incident occurred in June 2025 in the West Little River community, beginning after a detective initiated a traffic stop on a yellow Corvette due to "very dark front windshield tints". Cameras recorded the Corvette speeding away from the stop.

Investigators identified Laboy as the driver. Laboy's loved ones told CBS News Miami last year that they believe Laboy was afraid for his life because the police units following the Corvette were not marked. They also noted that he had no criminal history and possessed a license to carry a concealed handgun.

However, investigators stated that Laboy "recklessly drove through neighborhoods at high speeds, ignored stop signs and nearly caused crashes".

The video showed the Corvette weaving through a housing complex until it reached a dead end, where two deputy cruisers stopped behind it. The investigators' memo details that Laboy exited the car with a pistol in his right hand and ran toward Sergeant Cox.

It is unknown if Laboy's family will take any legal action as a result.