Miami-Dade deputy charged in 2019 killing of UPS driver claims Stand Your Ground

As the manslaughter trial of a Miami-Dade police officer approaches trial, police body cam video and emergency calls are being released connected to a shootout that happened six years ago.

Back in 2019, two men robbed a Coral Gables jewelry store, then hijacked a UPS truck and kidnapped the driver.

The two led police on a chase that ended on the Miramar Parkway with a shootout.

The suspects died, along with the UPS driver and a man stuck in traffic.

Last year, four officers were charged with manslaughter.

On Friday, one of the officers charged, Jose Mateo was in court. His lawyer argued that the state's Stand Your Ground Law applies and the manslaughter charge should be dismissed.

Prosecutors said it doesn't apply because the victims weren't in a direct confrontation with police.

The judge said he will rule Monday morning whether the Stand Your Ground law can be applied. If so, a hearing for dismissal will be held. Mateo's trial is supposed to start next Wednesday.