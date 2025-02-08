Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade deputies searching for shooter after person found shot inside their vehicle

Person hospitalized, dies after shot inside vehicle
Person hospitalized, dies after shot inside vehicle

MIAMI-DADE -- The Miami-Dade sheriff's office is investigating after a person was found inside their vehicle suffering gun shot wounds on Friday night.

The incident was reported at 138 Avenue and SW 266 Street. 

Detectives say they were alerted to the scene by a shot-spotter around midnight. 

They found several vehicles with gunfire damage.

Detectives say the shooting victim was taken to the hospital where they later died. 

This is a developing story

