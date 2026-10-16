Driver found with gunshot wound after Northwest Miami-Dade crash, deputies say

An investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade after the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said a man was found with a gunshot wound after a crash early Friday morning.

Few details have been released, but the MDSO said deputies responded to reports of a crash in the area of Northwest 72nd Avenue and Northwest 13th Street around 5 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the single-vehicle crash, and found that the driver was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and brought the man to HCA Florida Kendall in critical condition.

No other information was released.