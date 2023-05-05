Miami-Dade County kicks off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in style

Performers from various cultures come to celebrate Asian American And Pacific Islander Month

MIAMI - May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and Miami-Dade County kicked it off with a proclamation and celebration, however, it's much more than just cultural displays.

"I didn't practice the same dance for the whole two years, I practice dance every single time," Maea Iyer-Grover said.

Iyer-Grover is just 7-years-old, she's been preparing her Bharatanatyam dance, India's national dance, for weeks now with her coach to perform at the Stephen P. Clark Center this Friday.

"It's hard at first," she told CBS News Miami about learning the routine.

She was one of dozens of performers who took part of Miami-Dade County's Asian American Advisory Board event aimed at showing the diversity of Asian cultures and recognizing the history of Asian Americans.

In conjunction with the national designation for this month, Miami-Dade also issued a proclamation.

"A community that recognizes the value of cultural diversity and the accomplishments of Asian Americans," a representative from Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

This comes at a time when incidents of hate and violence have been increasing against Asians, for young Maea this was an opportunity to share how diversity can strengthen ties

"I felt proud," she said of her dance.

Unlike in other big cities, Asians only make up only 1.6% of Miami-Dade County, so sometimes stories and contributions from this community are overshadowed.

But on this day, it was a special honor for young Maea, to showcase her talents and heritage.

She's hoping more people will get to a chance to learn about different Asian cultures, particularly when it comes to the national Indian dance, Bharatanatyam.

"Maybe I can teach them," Maea added.