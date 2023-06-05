Miami-Dade County, Florida Keys to receive new area code this summer

MIAMI -- Phone numbers in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys will soon have a new area code this summer.

Beginning Aug. 4, customers may be assigned a phone number with a 645 area code when requesting a new service, additional line or moving their service, according to a press release from the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC). The new area code comes as Florida's 305 and 786 begin to run out of phone numbers.

Currently, the 305 and 786 area codes serve all of Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. The new 645 area code will co-exist with the other two throughout the region, PSC stated.

Current customers in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys do not need to do anything differently since they already have numbers in a 10-digit dialing area, according to PSC.

PSC also stated that the following phone services will remain the same when the new changes come:

Customers' phone numbers, including current area codes.

The price of a phone call, including coverage areas or other rates and services.

What is considered to be a local call will remain the same, regardless of the number of digits.

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911 along with 211, 311, 411, 522, 611, 711 and 811 if those are available in the community.

For more information about the upcoming changes, customers can contact their current phone service providers or call PSC's toll-free number: 1 (800) 342-3552.