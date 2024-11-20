Miami-Dade County expands ban on single-use plastics following Zoo Miami's lead

MIAMI - Zoo Miami's successful elimination of single-use plastics has inspired broader environmental action across Miami-Dade County.

For three years, the popular attraction has operated without plastic bottled water, utensils, or Styrofoam items.

Now, following a 10-3 vote on Wednesday, the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners has approved a resolution to expand similar measures to other county venues, including Miami International Airport, the Port of Miami, parks and government buildings.

The initiative, led by Commissioner Eileen Higgins, aims to reduce the use of single-use plastics and non-recyclable materials at county facilities. "To reduce things like single-use plastics and non-recyclables," Higgins explained, highlighting products such as silverware and plates.

The resolution will require vendors operating in county venues to transition to alternatives like aluminum or compostable materials upon renewing their contracts.

"For new stores and restaurants at the airport, they will have to provide products that are just not plastic to the greatest extent possible," Higgins noted, adding that similar efforts are already underway at airports across the country and around the globe.

Reactions to the resolution have been mixed. Passengers like Esteban Mas at Miami International Airport called it "a good idea," while Isabella Morin, a recent customer at an airport café, agreed, saying, "It's good for the environment."

Environmental advocates, including Dave Doebler, co-founder of VolunteerCleanup, emphasized the importance of the measure, citing the harmful impact of plastics on Biscayne Bay and human health.

However, the resolution faced criticism from some commissioners. District 11's Roberto Gonzalez, one of three dissenting votes alongside Commissioners JC Bermudez and Kevin Cabrera, argued that the measure is more symbolic than substantive.

"It does absolutely nothing, it's just a 'feel-good item,'" Gonzalez said, raising concerns about potential cost increases for small businesses that may be passed on to residents.

Proponents pointed to Zoo Miami's success as evidence that the transition is feasible and cost-effective.

"Those products are available at a reasonable cost. It took the zoo some time to transition, but there's no single-use plastic being sold at the zoo and our prices have not really had to change," Higgins said.

The resolution, which does not apply to private businesses outside of county venues, aims to set an example for others to follow.

It will become law once signed by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, which is expected within the next 10 days.