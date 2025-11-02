Miami-Dade County voters share why they took advantage of last day of early voting: "It's easy"

Election Day is Tuesday, and on Sunday, some voters decided to take advantage of the last day of early voting in Miami-Dade County.

CBS News Miami spoke with voters about why they showed up to the polls early.

It's an easy process, voters say

Bruce Palmer is banging out his morning run. And down the street is an early voting site.

"It is pretty local," Palmer said. "It's within walking distance of my home. I think I'm gonna take care of that today."

He's voted in person and by mail before. He is optimistic that early voting will be just as simple.

"It's easy," Palmer said. "It is an easy process."

His city has 13 candidates all vying for the mayor's office. Hialeah and Miami Beach also have mayoral elections on Tuesday. Palmer told CBS News Miami that affordable housing is the issue he's voting on.

"They're creating enough one bedrooms and if they are in some communities, they are still out of reach for those on fixed incomes," Palmer said.

The importance of local elections

Alana Garcia, Miami-Dade County's supervisor of elections, was visiting polling sites on the last day of early voting. She told CBS News Miami that local elections are the most important.

"Municipal elections are the most important — that's the government that's closest to the people," Garcia said.

If you don't know where your designated Election Day polling site is, you can find it here.