Miami-Dade County Asian American Advisory Board celebrates 25th anniversary

By Jacqueline Quynh

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade County Asian American Advisory Board commemorated its 25th anniversary on Saturday night with a grand gala held at the Coral Gables Golf and Country Club. 

The event served as a platform to acknowledge the remarkable contributions made by Asian Americans and various organizations dedicated to serving the entire community.

Among the distinguished honorees were Make Us Visible Florida and UMC Free Clinic, recognized for their efforts in advancing the welfare of Asian Americans and promoting inclusivity. 

The ceremony brought together international dignitaries and community members to celebrate these achievements and was emceed by CBS New Miami's Jacqueline Quynh.

The evening's proceedings carried a philanthropic element, as proceeds from the event were generously donated to Florida International University's (FIU) scholarship fund. 

The fund specifically supports students who are the first in their family to pursue higher education, ensuring they have the necessary financial resources to embark on their college journey.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 6:52 PM

