Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department announces passing of K-9 officer

MIAMI — The Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department announced the passing of one of its own.

"It is with a heavy heart that the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department announces the passing of K-9 Officer Giden," the department stated in a press release Friday.

According to the department, Gideon passed away from an undisclosed health issue on Sunday after battling the illness since March. He was 8 years old.

Gideon was a Labrador Retriever who was born in Colombia on Oct. 10, 2014. After completing Canine Detection Handler School, he was paired with Officer Karlos Ramos in 2016, the department stated.

Together, Gideon and Ramos worked the afternoon shift, protecting the facilities and the community. Gideon also assisted in contraband and perimeter searches through the facilities, helping to maintain institutional safety and security.

"K-9 Officer Gideon quickly proved himself as a tremendous asset to the Department, and would become known as one of most effective Canine Officers," the department stated.

Gideon and Ramos developed a strong bond immediately, where their mutual trust — along with Gideon's tracking ability — led to a number of narcotics detections early in the partnership. He was also "ever-present" at the Internal Affairs Unit, often playing with his best friends, K-9 Officers Tank and Lana, and causing "general, joyful havoc," the department stated.

"K-9 Officer Gideon's work ethic was matched only by his joy," the department added.

When he wasn't on duty, Gideon loved to play Frisbee and fetch, and bath time, which was followed by a little dance that he would do when he would get blown dry and told he was "handsome," the department stated.

Ramos recalled some of his fondest memories of Gideon in the press release.

"I would sometimes leave the center hatch door open for him, to let him be by my side while I drove," he stated. "Every time I stepped out to take care of something, he would sneak to the driver's seat and wait for me. He would immediately jump back as soon as he would see me. How I knew he was in the front seat is because my steering wheel would be all wet from his drool."

"He was a gentle giant, full of love," Ramos added. "He loved going to work. He always remembered where to find the officers that gave him treats and played with him."

Gideon was named after the biblical figure, whose name meant "might warrior" -- a description that fit him perfectly.

"That's what K-9 Officer Gideon was to us," the department stated. "A 'Mighty Warrior.'"

"Gideon is remembered for his intelligence, commitment to the job and personality," stated Director James Reyes. "He is also remembered for his numerous contributions to public safety while performing his duties."

Over the course of his career, Gideon and Ramos had well over 2,900 training hours with nearly 120,000 career sniffs, according to the department. Gideon's favorite part of the job was getting to visit children at various demonstrations with organizations and schools, the department added.

"On the behalf of MDCR, we would like to thank K-9 Officer Gideon for his dedication to public service and the law enforcement community," the department stated.

The department also stated that Gideon's service arraignments will be forthcoming.