Miami-Dade commissioners clash over controversial wetlands development near 836

More than 200 acres of wetlands in West Miami-Dade are at the center of a growing county controversy, as developers push forward with plans to build on the site while county leaders remain divided.

At issue is a 245-acre property near State Road 836 and Northwest 137th Avenue, owned by Kelly Tractor. The company, which sells, repairs, and stores heavy equipment, is seeking to relocate its headquarters from Doral to the site.

But part of the proposed development falls outside Miami-Dade's urban development boundary, raising environmental concerns about potential impacts to protected wetlands.

Miami-Dade County commissioners debated the proposal for the fourth time, with some voicing strong opposition.

"I am telling you, Charles Deering, James Deering, Ronald Reagan — they are all rolling in their graves today if they're watching this meeting," said Commissioner JC Bermudez.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also expressed skepticism about the proposal.

"In the end, the facts that have been presented thus far and review of other considerations, I do not believe have provided an adequate case for a project of this size outside the urban development boundary," she said.

Environmental advocates echoed those concerns during the meeting, emphasizing the importance of preserving wetlands amid ongoing drought conditions.

"We are in the middle of a drought right now. The wetlands are really important to our future," said Laura Reynolds, science director for the Hold the Line Coalition.

Kelly Tractor, a 93-year-old company, purchased the land in 1984 and filed its application three years ago. Despite the lack of agreement from the county, company leadership says they plan to continue pushing forward.

"We have done everything they have asked for, and I guess we are going to keep going and see where we end up," said Christopher Kelly, president of Kelly Tractor.

Company leaders have also argued that nearby land has already been approved for industrial use, including a truck depot, questioning why their proposal should be treated differently.

The issue is expected to return before commissioners at their next meeting on June 2.