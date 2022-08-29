Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez could face criminal charges in coming days

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez could face criminal charges in comin days
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez could face criminal charges in coming days 01:20

MIAMI – A Miami-Dade commissioner could be facing criminal charges as early as Tuesday.

According to CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald, Joe Martinez is expected to surrender to authorities this week in connection with a public corruption probe.

Prosecutors have been looking into Martinez's dealings as far back as the fall of 2019.

Martinez's attorney released a statement, saying, in part:

"State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle directed Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez to surrender this week based on false allegations arising from his private practice work as a consultant when he was a private citizen and not an elected official.

"The investigation has been ongoing for five years, so the timing of the allegations that do not involve Commissioner Martinez's time in public office raise questions of a political impact when he is considered the front runner for the newly created sheriff of Miami-Dade County."

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava addressed the situation Monday when asked during an unrelated press conference.

"Public trust in government is essential to our democracy. And, of course, we don't know anything more about the details right now and if once we know we'll be in a position to respond, but right now I have nothing further to say."

If Martinez is charged with a crime, Gov. Ron DeSantis could name a temporary replacement on the county board.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 5:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.