Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez could face criminal charges in coming days

MIAMI – A Miami-Dade commissioner could be facing criminal charges as early as Tuesday.

According to CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald, Joe Martinez is expected to surrender to authorities this week in connection with a public corruption probe.

Prosecutors have been looking into Martinez's dealings as far back as the fall of 2019.

Martinez's attorney released a statement, saying, in part:

"State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle directed Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez to surrender this week based on false allegations arising from his private practice work as a consultant when he was a private citizen and not an elected official.

"The investigation has been ongoing for five years, so the timing of the allegations that do not involve Commissioner Martinez's time in public office raise questions of a political impact when he is considered the front runner for the newly created sheriff of Miami-Dade County."

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava addressed the situation Monday when asked during an unrelated press conference.

"Public trust in government is essential to our democracy. And, of course, we don't know anything more about the details right now and if once we know we'll be in a position to respond, but right now I have nothing further to say."

If Martinez is charged with a crime, Gov. Ron DeSantis could name a temporary replacement on the county board.