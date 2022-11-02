Miami-Dade commission votes to move Urban Development Boundary, Mayor Levine Cava not happy

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade commission's vote in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community is not sitting well with Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

On Tuesday the commission voted 8-4 to expand the boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and Technology District. It's a proposed 380 acre mix of warehouses and other commercial businesses south of the Turnpike and north of SW 268th Street," according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

"I'm deeply disappointed by today's decision to move the urban development boundary. Despite clear, bipartisan opposition from the residents and Commissioner of District 8, county planning experts, and federal, state, and tribal leaders, the Board of County Commissioners voted in favor of unsustainable, sprawling development at the expense of our precious natural environment and agricultural economy," the mayor said in a statement.

Levine Cava said the county has been dealing with an affordability crisis, worsening traffic, flooding, and contamination of Biscayne which are the result of poor planning in the past and misguided development. She said Tuesday's vote repeats the mistakes of the past.

"By voting to move the urban development boundary, we are doubling down on past mistakes - increasing the risk of flooding for residents in South Dade, stifling our vital agricultural economy, and threatening the health of Biscayne Bay and the Everglades," she said.

According to the Herald, the proposed new district was opposed by environmental groups and farming advocates. It was also opposed by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio for its potential to interfere with a federal Everglades restoration project. Miami-Dade's own planning staff had opposed the project, saying the county had enough industrial land available without moving the boundary, according to the Herald.