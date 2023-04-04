Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade Commission to vote on $117,370,000 deal to rename former FTX Arena

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - So, what's in a name? A lot, if we're talking about the naming rights for the home of the Miami Heat in downtown Miami.

That's why the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning to vote on the naming rights agreement for the former FTX Arena.

The deal is worth $117,370,000 in payments to the county over a 17-year term. 

If the deal is approved, the former FTX Arena will be known as the Kaseya Center.     

Kaseya US LLC. Kaseya is a global software company with 48,000 customers worldwide. Their Miami headquarters has over 900 employees.

The commission will vote after a public hearing, which is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. at the Stephen P. Clark Center. 

First published on April 3, 2023 / 9:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

