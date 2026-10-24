Miami Dade College professor finds his passion with side job at Hard Rock Stadium

A Miami Dade College professor has turned his love for sports and connecting with people into a rewarding side job at Hard Rock Stadium, where he helps thousands of fans enjoy some of South Florida's biggest events.

Lance Brown teaches leadership and business organization at Miami Dade College's Kendall Campus, but when he's not in the classroom, he trades his teaching duties for a role as an event supervisor at the Miami Gardens stadium.

Brown started as an usher and eventually worked his way up to supervising the stadium's ushers, helping ensure guests have a memorable experience.

"I started as an usher. Section 109," Brown recalled.

His passion for the job has even inspired some of his students to follow in his footsteps.

"I've actually had students that are working here," Brown said. "I've told them about what I do here and they have made this a side also."

Thousands of part-time jobs at Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium hires up to 3,000 part-time workers for each event, offering opportunities for South Floridians looking to earn extra income while being part of major sporting events and concerts.

Jose Mola, vice president of stadium operations for the Miami Dolphins, said many employees see the opportunity as more than just another paycheck.

"This is their fun job that they get to experience and, and of course bring home a little bit extra income," Mola said.

For Brown, the biggest reward isn't necessarily the money. It's the chance to experience events that many fans dream of attending.

From Miami Dolphins games and car races to concerts featuring some of the world's biggest artists, Brown has had a front-row seat to unforgettable moments.

One of his favorites was a Coldplay concert.

"I was down on the field looking up at the stage and I'm like, man, this is so awesome," Brown said.

Making every fan's experience memorable

Hard Rock Stadium holds nearly 65,000 spectators for football games and can accommodate even larger crowds for concerts.

With thousands of fans coming through the gates, Brown and his fellow ushers are often among the first stadium employees visitors encounter.

Mola said their work is especially meaningful because every guest arrives with a different story.

"Somebody's here for the first time. Somebody's here to remember something that they had with a parent. Somebody's here bringing their child for the first time," Mola said. "All those things, all those experiences, is what all of our staff is able to pull off."

Brown believes enjoying the job is essential to creating a positive experience for visitors.

"If you love people, if you love sports, as a matter of fact, even if you don't love sports, but you love people. This is perhaps the most dynamic and enjoyable location you can ever work," he said.

And after years of balancing his teaching career with his stadium responsibilities, Brown has a simple piece of advice for anyone considering a side job.

"Do something that you find enjoyable. Otherwise, it's just going to be work," he said.

How to apply for a job at Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium regularly recruits part-time employees to help staff its events. Those interested in joining the team can find information about employment opportunities through the stadium's official website.

Brown's story is part of CBS News Miami's Hustle & Heart series, highlighting South Floridians finding creative ways to earn extra income while pursuing their passions.