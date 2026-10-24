Hustle and Heart: Miami Dade College professor finds passion as Hard Rock Stadium usher A Miami Dade College professor has turned his love for sports and connecting with people into a rewarding side job at Hard Rock Stadium, where he helps thousands of fans enjoy some of South Florida's biggest events. Lance Brown teaches leadership and business organization at Miami Dade College's Kendall Campus, but when he's not in the classroom, he trades his teaching duties for a role as an event supervisor at the Miami Gardens stadium. Brown started as an usher and eventually worked his way up to supervising the stadium's ushers, helping ensure guests have a memorable experience. More