Miami-Dade cold case killing suspect arrested while in custody on unrelated murder charge, investigators say

A man already in custody in Broward County on an unrelated murder charge has been accused in the shooting death of a teenager in Miami-Dade in 2019.

According to the Miami Gardens Police Department, Warren Masai Pollock, 25, was arrested in the shooting death of 17-year-old Rodney Hinds Jr.

Warren Masai Pollock Miami Gardens Police

Miami Gardens police said that on Oct. 26, 2019, Hinds was sitting inside a car at the Shell gas station located at 840 Northwest 183rd Street in Miami Gardens when an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and opened fire.

Hinds was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The case remained unsolved and was later designated as a cold case, but that all changed earlier this month.

Rodney Hinds Jr. Miami Gardens Police

"Through continued investigative efforts, community cooperation, the relentless dedication of Cold Case detectives from the Miami Gardens Police Department and the Miami-Dade State's Attorney's Office, investigators developed new evidence that led to the identification of the suspect, 25-year-old Warren Masai Pollock," the Miami Gardens Police Department said in a statement.

An arrest warrant was secured on June 12, and Pollick was charged with first degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

According to Miami Gardens police, Pollock is currently in jail and is being held without bond at the Broward County Sheriff's Office Main Jail on an unrelated murder case in Broward County.