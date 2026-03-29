Rainy day expected across South Florida as high rip current risk in effect for beaches

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a rainy day across South Florida. Showers have been rolling into both Miami-Dade and Broward counties throughout the overnight hours and will continue through Sunday afternoon.

The region will see more than an inch of rain over the next two days, with most of it falling in inland parts of Broward County.

The winds are blowing the rain ashore, creating dangerous conditions on the water and the beaches. A high rip current risk is in effect on the beaches. There are also small craft advisories in both the Atlantic and Keys waters.

The rain continues Monday before drying out for the rest of your work week.