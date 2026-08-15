Trio charged with nabbing $16,000 Birkin in Miami-Dade handbag heist, police report

Charges have now been filed against a woman and two teens who investigators say were caught on camera stealing a pricey Hermes Birkin bag from a Miami-Dade store earlier this week.

The bag, stolen from The Brand Original consignment store in Sunny Isles Beach, was priced close $16,000, roughly the cost of a used car. Surveillance footage obtained by CBS News Miami appears to show the three female suspects enter the store on Wednesday to casually look at clothes. One teen, wearing a hoodie, walks out of frame before walking back in with the pricey bag.

Ivan Retivov works at the store and shared with CBS News Miami what he says happened.

"There's three girls that walked in the store, started looking around," he said, "and then she just came close to the bag, started looking at it, and just ran with the bag."

Retivov said the suspect trio, comprised of two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old, took off quickly.

"I just started chasing them, and they just drove off because their car was right on the side," he said, "next to the store. So I just got in the car. I tried to grab [one of the suspects], get her out of the car, but they just started driving off."

The trio got away, making their way to Fort Lauderdale. But police told CBS News Miami detectives were already a step ahead of them, from the moment the suspects stepped out of the store. Almost immediately, detectives said they were able to access cameras and determine their appearance and the vehicle they fled in, including the vehicle's license plates.

Investigators said police in Fort Lauderdale arrested 18-year-old Monique Williams and the other two teens on Thursday.

Sgt. Brian Schnell with the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department praised the tools used to track down the suspects.

"In 2026, across the nation, the technology that police departments have combines with the good old-fashioned police work," Schnell said, "and we're solving these crimes faster and with more success than ever before."

As for the stolen bag, it did make it back to The Brand Original. Retivov said it was returned on Friday.

"[The suspects] sold this bag to some woman for $1,000," he said, "like, they sold it as a replica, and the woman didn't know that it was stolen. So she just gave it back to us."

As for the suspects, police tell CBS News Miami the teens are facing similar allegations in several other cities.